By Andrew Bagala

Human rights activists have demanded the unconditional release of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija who has been in detention for a week in an unknown facility without access to his lawyers or family.

Pen International, a global organisation said in a statement that they fear for his safety and well-being given the fact that he is being detained Incommunicado.

They demanded that the Ugandan authorities immediately and unconditionally release him and stop harassing him for his opinions and exercise of freedom of expression.

Rukirabashaija was arrested on Tuesday with the police spokesperson Fred Enanga saying he is being held on charges of offensive communication under the computer misuse act and the case file has already been submitted to the office of the DPP.