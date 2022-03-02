By Juliet Nalwooga

Women activists under their umbrella body the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) have expressed concern over increasing cases of Gender Based Violence, high ranking Uganda globally despite progress in advancing gender equality and women’s rights in Uganda.

Joyce Tamale, the FOWODE says at least 1 in 5 women aged 15-49 are still reported to have experienced emotional, physical or sexual gender based violence compared to less than 1 in 10 for men.

While addressing journalists ahead of the international women’s day to be celebrated on March 8th, Tamale also cited discriminatory customary practices in regard to women’s land rights.

She a concerted effort to close such gender parity gaps.