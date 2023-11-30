ActionAid International Uganda is rooting for environment-friendly scaled-up climate financing ahead of the global COP28 summit that started today (Thursday) in Dubai.

The world is holding climate talks in Dubai with 167 world leaders.

Mercy Grace Munduru, the head of programmes at ActionAid International says developing countries like Uganda are unfairly enduring repeated tragedies over climate change with high costs of restoration.

She says more money should be injected into the loss and damage fund given current climate change catastrophes.

“We hope COP28 can specifically pronounce itself on how it plans to scale up climate financing because we want them to specifically scale up the concept of climate finance and also we’re very concerned about how world’s financial flows happen, the mechanisms that are used to disburse finances across the world are sometimes harmful and not climate-friendly,” she said.

ActionAid International Uganda is providing technical support to the Uganda delegation to COP28 with reports including one on the country’s readiness for the loss and damage fund.

It entails an assessment of whether Uganda is ready for the fund or not.