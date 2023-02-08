The Executive Director of Center for Constitutional Governance (CCG), Dr. Sarah Bireete has decried plans by government to end the mandate of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) saying the move was uncalled for.

The office has been in talks with government about modalities of a continued presence in the country but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that given the strong government commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights, the prevailing peace throughout the country, it can no longer renew the mandate beyond the current term.

Speaking to KFM, Dr. Bireete said amid current reports of missing persons from some opposition political parties like the National Unity Platform Party (NUP) and illegal detentions, it is absurd that the UN Human Rights office mandate in Uganda will have to end.

“Most of the Ugandans who were abducted by drones have been charged in the military Court Martial. You have torture, increasing detention without trial, you have closure of Civil Society Organisations, its really mockery, its laughable,” Bireete said.

A letter dated February 3 from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates that the government of Uganda will mow continue its cooperation with the OHCHR Headquarters either directly or through its Permanent Mission in Geneva.