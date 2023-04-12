By Mike Sebalu

Men and boys’ rights activists are asking the government to integrate men into programmes that will address challenges that have forced the majority to shy away from their responsibilities.

During his Easter sermon at the All Saint Cathedral Nakasero, Church of Uganda Archbishop Kaziimba Mugalu expressed concern over the overwhelming number of absentee fathers.

Kazimba revealed that the “boys to men” study launched by the Church recently established that 10% of men had fathered children they were not aware of.

Also, 40% of men had fathered children and abandoned them, while 25% of households were headed by women.

Speaking to KFM, Reuben Mugabuzi the Chief Executive Officer, of Men’s Forum Against Domestic Violence in Uganda concurs with the findings, asking the government to empower men just like it is done for women to minimise such ugly scenarios.