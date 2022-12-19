Rights activists under the Legal Aid Service Provider’s Network (LASPNET) have welcomed the constitutional court ruling that declared the trial of civilians in military courts illegal. The group now wants the national army to denounce trial of civilians by the court-martial.

This comes days after the Constitutional Court ruled that the Military Court to try civilians for criminal offenses is unconstitutional and it ordered that cases implicated be transferred to competent civilian courts under the auspices of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Now speaking to KFM, LASPNET chief executive officer, Dr. Sylvia Namubiru, asked the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) to publically recognise and vow to observe the order.

Police recently warned its officers against arresting any person under the repealed Penal Code Act, a petty offence of Rogues and Vagabonds which was ruled vague by court.

Namubiru has meanwhile advised civilian suspects before the court martial to file for compensation if they can depending on how they have been affected in fresh prayers before court.