Anti-gay activist and born-again Pastor, Martin Ssempa has welcomed the signing of the Anti-homosexuality Bill into law.

Speaking to KFM, Ssempa thanked the president for not giving in to intimidation by the Western world. Ssempa says the law will help restore the country’s moral fibre, urging Ugandans not to be terrified of the so-called Western financial support that is likely to stop as the law is implemented.

The president signed the bill into law, after it was in April returned to parliament for consideration, especially on some clauses he said needed clarity.

The president noted that the law should not criminalize the state of one having a homosexuality disposition but those who engage in and promote homosexuality.

Penalties under the new legislation include a 10-year jail term for anyone who engages in same-sex relationships or identifies as queer.

The legislation also prescribes death penalty for aggravated offences, in cases of sexual abuse against a minor, a disabled person, or where a victim of abuse is infected with a life-long illness.

Members of the public will also be required to report to the authorities any form of homosexual abuse against children or other vulnerable people.

The law initially criminalized identifying as a sexual minority but Museveni argued that this would have led to the arrest and prosecution of people for just their physical appearance. This clause was removed when the president returned the bill to the parliament.