The African Development Bank Group has launched its Climate Change and Green Growth Framework at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

The framework is the first of its kind by any multilateral development bank.

Al Hamndou Dorsouma, Officer-In-Charge and Manager for Climate and Green Growth Division, says the framework strengthens the Bank’s ambition and vision to address climate change and promote green growth, building on over a decade of lessons learned and is grounded in “African realities.”

This was during his presentation which took place as part of “Africa Day” celebrations at the Africa Pavilion.

The framework is made up of a strategic policy, a long-term strategy covering 2021-2030, and a five-year action plan for 2021-2025.