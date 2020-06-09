

By Benjamin Jumbe

The African Development Bank has unveiled a strategic roadmap of projects and programmes to assist African countries in tackling the nutrition and food security aspects of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Feed Africa Response to COVID-19 paves the way for a comprehensive intervention to build resilience, sustainability and regional self-sufficiency in Africa’s food systems and help farmers cope with coronavirus-related disruptions to the agricultural value chain.

Dr. Jennifer Blanke, the Bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development says the Bank’s response to support the agriculture sector lays out specific measures aimed at addressing challenges faced by African countries across all aspects of the agriculture sector.

She says the pandemic has worsened volatility in the price of food staples and complicated food system actors’ investment decision-making.

According to the World Food Programme, over 40 million West Africans face food shortages in the coming months.