By Benjamin Jumbe

Civil society has challenged the government to shift the discussion from identifying more revenue sources to addressing administrative challenges in tax collection.

Speaking at a CSOs pre-budget dialogue in Kampala, the Executive Director Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) Julius Mukunda said there still exists a number of challenges undermining tax collection in the country.

He cites staffing gaps and gaps in compliance and enforcement which he says undermine tax collection processes.

Mukunda has also called for increased financing for the local governments to enhance service delivery.