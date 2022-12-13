Fighting between Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels and Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers is ongoing in Ntoroko district. UPDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Felix Kulayigye has told KFM that about 30 ADF rebels crossed River Semliki from DR Congo last night and started terrorizing residents in the sub-county of Bweramule and Kibuuku in Ntoroko district.

He says the UPDF has managed to put out of action 11 ADF rebels and are still pursuing others who were trying to cross back, adding that some rebels are believed to have drowned in the River Semliki.

Brig. Gen. Kulayigye says investigations are ongoing to ascertain if civilians have been killed

However, speaking to KFM, the Ntoroko County Member of Parliament, Rwemulikya Ibanda says the situation in his district is tense and that four people have been killed.

He says the rebels attacked the villages of Kayanja, Kyobe, Kyaapa in Bweramule sub-county and Kayeera in Kibuuku sub-county in Ntoroko district on Tuesday morning.