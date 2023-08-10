The Addiction Prevention and Rehabilitation Association of Uganda (APRAU) has slammed government’s consideration of legalising cannabis (marijuana) and khat, further calling for a total ban.

A section of leaders from the Parliament’s Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs as well as other leaders have been scrutinizing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Bill, 2023 in a bid to ‘legalise’ the substances for commercial and medical purposes.

Speaking to journalists in Kampala, Isharaza Mwebaze the chairperson of the Addiction Prevention and Rehabilitation Association of Uganda (APRAU), said their findings indicate that drugs especially marijuana and khat (mairungi) are some of the highly abused drugs that cause mental health challenges to abusers.

The association further tasked government and the general public to interest themselves with available data and statistics that show the negative impacts caused by the mentioned drugs.