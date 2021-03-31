By Moses Ndhaye

Advocates for the revival of the cooperative movement in Uganda have underscored the need for government to put in place special policies that will support the steady growth of cooperatives.

The Chief Executive Officer for the UHURU Institute for Social Development Leonard Okello says although policymakers have for long failed to enact enabling policies, there has been steady growth in the number of registered cooperatives.

He says in the last five years, the number of registered cooperatives has grown from 500 to 20,000, a development that gives a ray of hope for growth.

Okello adds that the members operating these cooperatives have managed to improve their livelihoods in terms of eradicating poverty.

He made the remarks at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Goldstone Enterprise Consulting Training Firm, for provision of technical assistance on business development services for cooperatives on the Coop360 network.