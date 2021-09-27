By Moses Ndhaye

Experts have noted the public’s growing need for accurate and reliable information, as countries’ struggle to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic rebuild communities and institutions.

According to Gilbert Sendugwa, the executive director African Freedom of Information Center, a better prepared population is more resilient and likely to survive the pandemic shocks.

Speaking ahead of the International Day of Universal Access to Information, Sendugwa adds that misinformation spreads faster than the pandemic itself, so the media plays a key role is stopping this information flow.

UNESCO and partner organisations will host six online webinars on 28 and 29 September that will focus on the central role of access to information legislation and its implementation.

These virtual discussions will also address best practices, new approaches, regionals specificities, and the importance of efficient and independent oversight bodies, open data, and challenges in the digital era.