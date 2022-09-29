The Africa Institute for Energy Governance (AFIEGO) a non-government conservation organisation based in Uganda has today received the Right Livelihood award for protecting communities from environmentally damaging projects.

The organization has been at the forefront of efforts to stop the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project which targets to transport Uganda’s crude oil to Tanzania.

The planned pipeline that recently prompted the European Union Parliament to pass a resolution calling for its halt citing human rights and environmental conservation will cut through 178 Ugandan villages and 231 in Tanzania.

Right Livelihood’s jury says AFIEGO is receiving the award for their courageous work for climate justice.