By Zadock Amanyisa

The Africa Climate Summit opens in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, amid calls for the delegates to ensure discussions are centered on Africa and the continent’s unique challenges.

While the summit is expected to be more African and seek answers to questions arising from challenges affecting the continent, some activists say it is dominated by the global North.

Speaking to KFM earlier, Adow Mohammed, the Director at Power Shift Africa, a group that aims to mobilize climate action in Africa, said a large number of side events are being dominated by groups from the West instead of letting Africans be at the forefront.

Adow said the move by the global north to take over an event looking for solutions to the African climate crisis is unacceptable and shows how the global north is trying to capture the discussion around Africa’s climate future.

However, Ireen Twongirwe, a green economy champion and Executive Director at Women for Green Economy Movement Uganda, says the summit provides another space for activists to seek answers regarding the massive natural resource exploitation that has left Africa in the face of climate catastrophes.

The summit will be attended by African Heads of State and Government, global leaders including the UN Chief, development partners, civil society organizations, researchers, academia, and relevant stakeholders, among others.

The event is set to run under the theme; Driving Green Growth and Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World.