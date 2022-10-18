The Acting Director for Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma has noted that Africa is not as broke as many people think.

This comes after the centre called for the implementation of Africa’s new public health order to drive global health security.

The new health order requires countries to invest in their health institutions, health workforce, and medical manufacturing capacity while calling for respectful and action-oriented partnerships across the continent.

According to Dr. Ogwell, African countries have enough resources and money but do not prioritise the health sector.

He calls upon the private sector and members of the public to get involved in supporting public good initiatives saying health is important for balanced trade.

Dr. Ogwell was recently allegedly mistreated by immigration officials at Frankfurt airport in Germany. He was expected to attend the World Health Summit in Berlin.

“I’ve been mistreated at Frankfurt Airport by immigration personnel who imagine I want to stay back illegally. My attendance of the World Health Summit is now in doubt. I’m happier & safer back home in Africa. They invite you then mistreat you.” He tweeted.

He added that “It’s time to stay away from non-friendly territories for me.”