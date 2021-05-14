By Benjamin Jumbe

The African continent has lagged behind because of lack of integration.

The remark comes from Gen Kahinda Otafiire following a call by president Museveni to fellow African leaders towards establishing a center of gravity for the continent.

Speaking at his inauguration, the president said many Africans are suffering across the world because there is no center of gravity for them anywhere.

Gen Otafire says unless African countries decide to embrace unity and integration and stop working to protect their individual interests, hopes of achieving social economic transformation of their people will be dashed.