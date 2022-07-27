The minister of water and environment Sam Cheptoris has challenged African states to ensure they strengthen climate change adaptation.

Presiding over the opening of a high-level regional inter-ministerial conference on migration, environment and climate change in the East and Horn of Africa in Kampala this morning, Cheptoris said governments must ensure their communities are helped to build resilience to climate shocks and disasters.

He recommends investment in modern irrigation schemes to ensure farmers are not adversely affected by extreme and unpredictable weather patterns.

He also calls for collaboration from all stakeholders in Uganda to protect the environment, saying this is not the role of the government alone.