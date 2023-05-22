The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Co-operation, John Mulimba has called on African countries to take the lead in handling the continent’s security problem.

A number of African countries are at war including; Sudan where fighting between two generals has left close to 900 people dead.

The clashes between the M23 rebels and the government of Kinshasa in DRC are still on and thousands have been displaced.

Speaking to KFM, Mulimba said studies have shown that African problems are caused by intrusion by imperialists.

It is against this background that he is calling upon African leaders to dialogue and come up with a common position on the problems faced by the continent.