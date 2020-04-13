By Benjamin Jumbe

The African Development Bank and partners are set to host an online Africa Vs Virus Challenge from 16 to 19 April 2020.

The 72-hour competition is a global hackathon to develop effective solutions to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Challenge is open to entrepreneurs, companies, civil society organizations and governments with bankable solutions or ventures to address the pandemic. The top pitches will be eligible to win thousands of dollars’ worth of financial, technical and skills-learning support to advance their implementation.

Coordinator of the African Development Bank’s Jobs for Youth in Africa Strategy Tapera Muzira says the online Challenge will channel youth creativity and innovation to real life solutions that mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on health, the economy, SMEs and jobs.

The top three winning ideas will receive up to $50,000 worth of in-kind prizes.