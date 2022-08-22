The Secretary General of the African Airlines Association (AFRAA), Abdérahmane Berthé is in the country for an official visit.

According to a statement issued by Uganda Airlines, the Secretary General’s meeting is part of the AFRAA CEO leadership dialogues held with leaders of member airlines.

While here, he will hold meetings with the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Airlines, Jenifer Bamuturaki, and works and transport minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala.

Today’s meeting will focus on strategic cooperation in areas that accelerate African Air transport growth to play bigger on a global scene.

AFRAA), Abdérahmane’s visit to Uganda comes at a time Uganda Airlines is implementing its ambitious global strategic growth plan.

The Airline is also preparing to host The 55th African Airlines Association (AFRAA) Annual General Assembly (AGA) and Summit in November, an event expected to attract about 500 high-profile delegates from the aviation industry in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America.

Uganda Airlines has already been tapping into the Airlines Association pool to build mutually beneficial synergies since 2019.