Women’s rights activists have underscored the need for African Union member countries to prioritise the removal of barriers to trade for women.

The UN-Women country representative Paulina Chiwangu emphasizes the need for countries to create policies that empower women engaged in business to access wider markets such as the African Continental Free Trade Area, which represents a major opportunity for countries to boost growth and reduce poverty among the community.

She says if women are fully empowered, countries can prevent the occurrence of calamities such as food insecurity that has devastated several countries especially in the Horn of Africa and East Africa.

Chiwangu made the remarks while addressing women at the celebrations for the South African Women’s Month 2022, organized by the South African High Commission in Kampala.