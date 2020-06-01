By KFM Reporter

The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights today begins its 57th Ordinary Session.

According to the court registrar Dr Robert Eno, unlike in the past, this session will be held virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and will stretch up to 26 June.

He says the judges will among others, examine 16 applications and 10 judgments are expected to be rendered online in line with global coronavirus containment measures.

The Court is composed of eleven judges, nationals of member states of the African Union elected in their individual capacity.

It meets four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and may hold extraordinary sessions.