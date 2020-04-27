By Benjamin Jumbe

The Executive Council of the African Union Commission is due to appoint four judges to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights during its 37th Ordinary Session scheduled for July 2020 in Ndjamena, Chad.

The judges whose terms expire in June this year Sylvain Ore, the current president of the court, Imani Aboud from Tanzania, Rafaa Ben Achour from Tunisia and Mozambique’s Angelo Vasco Matusse.

In a press statement, the Court Registrar Dr Robert Eno says that with the exception of Judge Sylvain Ore the three other Judges are eligible for re-election.

Closing date for State Parties to the African Court Protocol to submit names of the nominated candidates to the AU Office of the Legal Counsel is 30th April 2020.