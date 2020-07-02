Uganda is among the countries set to benefit from the latest round of Covid-19 funding by the African Development Bank.

This is after the Board of Directors of the African Development Fund approved grants totaling $9.5m (about Shs 35.2 billion) to strengthen responses to the COVID-19 pandemic in East Africa and the Horn, and in the Comoros.

The grant, is part of the $10 billion COVID-19 Rapid Response Facility approved by the Board of Directors in April 2020 and complements the Bank’s direct support to regional member countries across the continent.

The other beneficiaries are; Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania.

Martha Phiri, Director for Human and Social Development says funding will also go toward the procurement of essential medical supplies, including testing kits and to train health workers.

She adds that the overall objective of the operation is to reduce the incidence and mortality in the Eastern African region due to COVID-19 pandemic and other disease outbreaks.

The EAC Secretariat will receive $8.8m (about Shs 32.6 billion) in tranches of $8m million and $629,582 while $729, 581 will go to IGAD.