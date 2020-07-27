The African Development Fund has approved a $31.6 million COVID-19 Crisis Response Support Program to Uganda to support the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

African Development Bank’s Country Manager for Uganda, Kennedy Mbekeani

says the funds are designed as budget support within the framework of the Bank Group’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Facility.

The objective of the operation is to support Uganda’s efforts to contain the human cost of COVID-19, mitigate its social and economic impact, and support economic recovery.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development projects a decline in growth to 3.1% for 2019/20 from 6.5% in 2018/19.

This comes after Uganda recorded a second Covid-19 death since a first case was confirmed on March 21.

The number of infections has since risen to 1,115, with 982 recoveries.

Globally, Coronavirus infections have surpassed 16.4 million with 652,256 deaths as of July 26, 2020.