The African Judges and Jurists Forum (AJJF) has commended the Supreme Court of Kenya for its management of the court processes.

The high-level panel of eminent jurists arrived in Kenya on 28th August to observe the proceedings of the 2022 presidential election petitions.

The mission has applauded the Supreme Court judges for handling all the seven presidential petitions, with multiple volumes of evidence, within the 14 days circumscribed by the Constitution.

The Mission headed by the Retired Chief Justice of Tanzania, Chande Othman notes that the way the court process was conducted has demonstrated that the court was in charge of the process.

The group adds that livestreaming court proceedings allowed Kenyans to follow the proceedings despite the limited access to the court premises.

The mission meanwhile says the just concluded Kenyan election was peaceful, adding that the main presidential contenders embraced the judicial process, an indication that they had confidence in the system.

“We observed that the parties to the case were given sufficient opportunity to ventilate their cases, with a full day being allocated to the petitioners, a full day to the respondents and the final day for rejoinders and submissions on the scrutiny report,” they noted in a statement.