International relations experts have welcomed and defended efforts by African leaders to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

Figures from Reuters, a news agency show that the war that erupted on February 24, 2022, has since left over 60,000 people dead and close to 17 million displaced.

Others have tried and failed to broker peace between the two countries, prompting African leaders to send a delegation of six headed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to seek a path to peace.

Speaking to KFM, Ambassador Harold Acemah said any peace initiative should be respected and welcomed because the war remains an international security threat.

He adds that efforts by the African leaders should not be underestimated because they share equal rights under the United Nations charter for sovereign quality of all its member states.