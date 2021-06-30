By Ivan Ssenabulya

The African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki, has welcomed the ceasefire declaration in Ethiopia’s Tigray region by the government.

The government made the announcement after the capture of the region’s capital Mekelle by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPL) on Monday.

In a statement by the commission chairperson, he expresses optimism that the move will restore peace in the war-torn region.

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guteress also says he spoke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who confirmed to him that the ceasefire will restore peace.

Several countries including the US, Ireland and Britain last evening made a call for an urgent UN Security Council sitting not later than Friday to discuss the security situation in Tigray.

The fighting which started in November last year has left many dead, over 2M people displaced and 350,000 in dire hunger.

It broke out after disagreements between the government and the region’s local leaders.