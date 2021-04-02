By Ritah Kemigisa

Women in politics have called for the creation of a special fund to help African women attain parity in political spaces.

Speaking during a post women’s month virtual dialogue that was discussing women in politics, the former Kumi Woman MP Monica Amoding said with such a fund, it becomes easy in identification and facilitation of more women to stand in the general seats of parliament.

Amoding says now is the time women moved away from affirmative action positions and party structures which do not support their aspirations and instead build alliances for their increased participation in politics.

Speaking at the same dialogue, the Coordinator of International Idea found in Mozambique, Sifisosami Dube challenged civil society organizations to continue training and empowering women even when they join political offices so that they can move important motions.

The virtual dialogue organized by Akina Mama Wa Africa in collaboration with the African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET) was running under the theme “What next for women’s participation and decision making power?”