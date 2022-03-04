By Benjamin Jumbe

The Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee has underscored for African states to speak out against the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In an online engagement with African journalists, Molly said it is critical that the entire international community demonstrates unity and speaks with one voice against this aggression and in support of principles, timeless principles.

These include sovereignty, territorial integrity, peaceful resolution of disputes, protection of civilians.

She says the United States believes strongly that African voices matter in the international community, and matter in the global conversation.

She hastens to add that they are not asking Africans to choose sides but to join in choosing the principles mentioned above.

Earlier this week the UN General Assembly voted for a resolution that condemned this aggression.