By Benjamin Jumbe

The attorney general Kiryowa Kiwanuka has denied any plot by government to abolish the popular presidential elections by the public and introduce a new election system.

This follows media reports that government was mooting a plan spearheaded by the deputy attorney general Jackson Kafuuzi under the constitutional review commission which seeks to amend the constitution so that the president is elected by members of parliament.

The reports further indicated that members of the commission were expected to traverse the country to consult Ugandans on the impending amendment.

Speaking on Kfm’s hot seat show last evening, the attorney general said there has not been any conversation of such a nature.