The Attorney General, Mr. Kiryowa Kiwanuka, on Friday urged the Uganda Law Society (ULS) to operate within its designated mandate during the New Law Year opening ceremony in Kampala.

Mr. Kiryowa referenced a recent, unauthorized ULS meeting attempting to discuss a letter sent by the President to the Chief Justice regarding ongoing disputes over Muslim properties.

The lawyers called for a boycott of the Judiciary’s New Law Year launch, citing concerns about judicial freedom.

Kiryowa deemed such a meeting unnecessary, highlighting that judges cannot be summoned by lawyers under regular circumstances. He asked lawyers to understand their professional boundaries and advised that legal disputes should be addressed in courts, not on social media.

Additionally, Mr. Kiryowa appealed to legal professionals to refrain from behaviors that could undermine the integrity of judges. He clarified that the President’s letter to the Chief Justice served as a legitimate communication between branches of government, simply expressing concerns over a specific issue.

“If one is aggrieved by the decision of a judicial officer, your place is before the court whether you agree with it or not. What were you going to do? Summon a judiciary officer? That is wrong,” Mr Kiryowa said

He cautioned lawyers regarding professional conduct, suggesting that habits developed during legal practice might carry over to the bench when lawyers become judges.