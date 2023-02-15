Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka has demanded the withdrawal of the National Legal Aid Bill, 2022 citing huge financial implications on the government.

Appearing before the parliamentary legal committee on Wednesday morning, Kirowa said it will cost the government over Shs47 billion to implement the Bill once it is passed into law.

In September last year, parliament cleared the Kumi Municipality legislator, Sailas Aogon to move the bill after securing a certificate of financial implication from the Ministry of Finance.

However the bill mover, Aogon has rejected the government’s position saying it is based on assumptions.

The bill seeks to facilitate access to legal representation for citizens who can’t hire private lawyers.