A mediation meeting meant to reconcile the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja following an incident that happened at Mengo Magistrate’s court last month has been held this afternoon.

The meeting held at the High Court in Kampala was chaired by Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka. Besides Owiny-Dollo and Nabbanja, also in attendance was Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, Norbert Mao.

Nabbanja recently intervened in a court matter in which a one Gertrude Nalule, 40, was facing imprisonment after failing to pay a Shs2.8m shilling loan over a land dispute.

This drew a fierce reaction from the Chief Justice who asked Nabbanja to stop interfering in their (judiciary) affairs.