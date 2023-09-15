The Attorney General Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka has asked the Anti-Corruption Court to dismiss an application in which the former Executive Director of Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) David Ebiru is seeking to halt his trial on bribery charges until investigations are completed.

Prosecution alleges that between October and December 2022, Ebiru offered a gratification of Shs100 million to Charles Masekuura, the Chairperson of the UNBS board, in an attempt to secure his position as the Executive Director, UNBS.

Ebiru filed a case against the Attorney General, challenging the trial and an application seeking to halt the trial.

He claims that there is a pending warrant of arrest in the Anti-Corruption Court, and there is an imminent threat of its enforcement, rendering his application useless. In the main substantive case, Ebiru seeks to have the criminal summons, warrant of arrest, and trial declared illegal.

When the matter came up for hearing today before Lady Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga, the Attorney General through Principal State Attorney Wanyama Kodoli asked the court to dismiss the application for a temporary injunction on grounds that the Anti Corruption Court Division has no jurisdiction to hear human rights enforcement matters which have been brought before it.