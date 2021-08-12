By Perez Rumanzi

Police in Ntungamo are holding a former political agent of the Ntungamo Woman MP Joseline Kamateneti Bata after he allegedly held her academic papers and other documents hostage demanding Shs209 million, which he claims she owes him.

Other documents include the marriage certificate, national identification card, two passports, and land title among others.

Ashraf Rweyeshera a political agent, claims he spent Shs209 million on the MP’s campaign both during the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primaries last year and later during the general election early this year.

Ntungamo District Police Commander, Mr Geofrey Orochi, confirmed the arrest of Rweyeshera but said he could not divulge more details since investigations into the case had commenced.

Ms Kamateneti, however, claims to have lost the documents after she was nominated for the 2020 NRM primaries at the party headquarters and reported the case to Ntungamo Police.

