By Mike Sebalu

Agitators for the formation of a national agricultural bank are rallying leaders throughout the country to advance this cause if the country is to develop.

These under the Agricultural Bank revival movement note that the country is currently going through a hard financial situation, failing to support its national budget by over 50% yet agriculture financing can help the country get enough money to support the economy.

Moses Magufuli, the coordinator of the Agricultural Bank revival movement notes that the biggest population in Uganda relies on agriculture but lacks funds to carry it out in a commercial way which can be bridged by establishing a thorough financing system through a bank dedicated to the cause.

Magufuli’s plea follows the same petition by leaders from academic institutions to the president and parliament on the same which he says requires the support of all leaders.