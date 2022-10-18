The Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) has called for renewed commitment from all stakeholders to control the spread of HIV/AIDS in the country.

The call was made by the Commission’s Director General, Dr. Nelson Musooba at the launch of the National HIV and AIDS Symposium that is set to be held next month in Kampala.

Dr. Musooba says while the country has been doing well, the recent COVID-19-induced lockdown led to retrogression with the number of new infections increasing.

He says currently Uganda’s HIV prevalence rate is an average of 5.4 % for persons between 15-49 years and the symposium is to provide a platform to discuss progress made in the fight and strategies to achieve the 2030 target.

The symposium slated for 8th -10th November 2022 at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) will be held under the theme “Ending inequalities amongst adolescent girls, young women and boys.”