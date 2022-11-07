The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has assured all travelers that air transport remains the safest mode of transport.

This comes after two different jet crashes that happened over the weekend leaving two Ugandan pilots dead.

Capt. Buruhani Lubaga is among the two pilots who died in the passenger plane, Precision Air that crashed into Lake Victoria on Sunday leaving 19 people dead.

Just this morning, Uganda also received the sad news of another Ugandan pilot Capt. Jackson Ninsiima from Kiruhura district and his Russian counterpart died in a private jet that crashed and caught fire in the thick forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking to KFM, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Vianney Luggya describes the two crash incidents as unfortunate but insists that the number of Air accidents is minimal compared to other modes of transport.

He says this is because there are strict safety precautions undertaken that are supposed to be followed while using air transport.

“There are a lot of safety precautions that are normally undertaken in relation to air transport as well as international regulatory compliance requirements that have to be met, that’s why on Friday, Entebbe International Airport carried out an emergency exercise which was unfortunately misused by social media users,” Mr. Luggya told KFM.