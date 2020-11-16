

By Christine Kasemiire

Security forces have arrested and detained the acting director for human resource and administration at the Civil Aviation Authority, CAA for allegedly removing President Museveni’s campaign posters which had been pinned on the corporations building and offices in Entebbe.

Effrance Musimenta Mbagaya was arrested by security personnel believed to be from the Special Forces command, SFC.

The acting CAA director general Fred Bamwesigye has confirmed to Daily monitor the arrest of Mbagaya saying they are yet to establish why she was arrested adding that it is something to do with the removal of Museveni posters.

A source at CAA says only Museveni’s campaign posters had been opined at the CAA building and inside the offices.

Museveni’s posters were pinned up by NRM supporters within CAA under their group called Entebbe NRM association.

It said after the posters were pinned, several complaints emerged from staff and the public prompting Mbagaya to order for their removal.

