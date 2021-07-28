By Ritah Kemigisa

Telecom Company Airtel Uganda has distanced itself from claims that they made double payments to beneficiaries of the Shs100,000 covid-19 cash relief.

The telecom together with the ministry of gender, labour and social development and Post Bank have been on the spot following the double payment of up to 6,000 beneficiaries of Shs100, 000 Covid-19 relief cash, an error that made government lose Shs600m.

The Post Bank Grants manager George Kiyinji has since confirmed the error, revealing that they used two systems to pay people and alleged that the error was made by Airtel.

In response however, the Airtel Public relations manager, Sumin Namaganda says all payments were made by Post Bank and that they only provided a platform using the Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, through which payments were made.

She adds that the recipient numbers, amounts and payments were all carried out by Post Bank.