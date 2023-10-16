The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Mr. Jimmy Akena has insisted that he is occupying the position legally despite the Supreme Court’s ruling.

The Supreme Court ruling on Friday last week annulled the election of Jimmy Akena, saying he has been illegally occupying the position of UPC party President since 2015.

The Court’s ruling followed a 2015 ruling by the High Court that Akena is not the legitimate UPC president and consequently, threw him out of office.

However, unsatisfied with the decision, UPC together with the party’s electoral commission appealed against the decision before the Court of Appeal.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters, in Kampala, Akena said after the appeal court stayed his leadership, he organized another delegates conference where he was re-elected as the party president.

“I must stress here that Judicial Review doesn’t look at the merit but some circumstances. It doesn’t look at the why and causes of the underlying issue. It’s a different form of litigation,” Akena said.

“I am calling upon all UPC members to continue with the mobilisation for the upcoming elections and also to heighten our preparations and mobilisation for the 2026 general election,” he added.

He highlighted that court only refrained the party from withdrawing money from party accounts until the proper elections are held.