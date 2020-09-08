Opposition Uganda people’s president Jimmy Akena has watered the court ruling ordering him out of office saying the ruling has been over taken by events.

This followed the court of appeal nullifying the election of Jimmy Akena as UPC party president and ordered the party to hold fresh elections and nominate a new president.

The judges established that Akena has been occupying the UPC party presidential office on an interim order issued 5 years ago.

However, addressing a news conference today, Akena said in essence of yesterday’s ruling which upheld the order of Justice Nyanzi of 2015 for the term of office which began in 1st July 2015 and ended by 31st June , the said term of office ended and the party held a delegates conference on 1st august where he was re-elected into office for another five years.

He stressed that the ruling therefore has been overtaken by events and does not affect his new term as Party President.

Cue Akena on ruling eng