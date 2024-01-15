The Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) has resumed it’s political countrywide mobilization campaign.

The campaign aims at strengthening party structures and mobilizing masses and their supporters in preparation for the 2026 general elections.

Over the weekend, the party President Mr Jimmy Akena was in Dokolo, where the party leaders endorsed him to stand for presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

He told his supporters that the party is ready to take on the top seat, urging them to stay united and focused on the dream of their forefathers.

According to the head of media and communication at UPC, Mr Faizo Muzeyi, from Dokolo, the party president will be traversing Kigezi subregion among regions.

UPC launched its mobilization campaign last year after the chairperson of the electoral commission released the 2025/2026 electoral roadmap.