Senegalese based singer, Aliaune Thiam Badara also known as Akon has arrived into the country.

The singer was welcomed by fellow musician, Eddie Kenzo Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, and other government officials.

“Celebrated Senegalese – American Musician, Investor & Philanthropist Mr. Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam, also famously known as Akon @Akon arrived in Uganda this morning for a business visit,” read a tweet from the Ministry of foreign affairs.

Akon who met the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaje is expected to meet President Museveni.

The singer and investor will also visit a number of tourism sites and religious institutions during his stay in Uganda.

It’s rumored that he will be residing at Pearl of Africa Hotel.