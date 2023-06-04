President Museveni has revealed that at least 54 soldiers were killed during the May 26th deadly attack on an African Union Transition Mission in Somalia forward operating base manned by Ugandan troops.

He was addressing the NRM parliamentary caucus during a retreat at the National Leadership Institute Kyankwanzi yesterday.

The president had earlier in a statement said that the soldiers did not perform as expected and panicked, which disorganized them leaving Al-Shabaab to take advantage and eventually overrun the base and destroy equipment.

He also blames the attack on corruption, which he says started here at home right from recruitment when soldiers who were not combat-ready found themselves in Somalia.

According to him, the mistake was made by two commanders he identifies as Maj Oluka and Maj Obbo who ordered the soldiers to retreat.

He told the MPs that the duo has been apprehended and will face charges before the Court Martial, adding that the UPDF soldiers demonstrated remarkable resilience and reorganized themselves, resulting in the recapture of the base.