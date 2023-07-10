A new study carried out by National Population Council (NPC) has revealed that Alebtong district registered the lowest cases of teenage pregnancies at 2,190 cases in Lango sub-region.

The study results show that Oyam registered the highest cases of teenage pregnancies with 4,448 cases, followed by Lira with 3,871, Kole registered 3,186, Dokolo 2,363, and Kwania 2,332.

Others were Amolatar which registered 1,939 cases, Apac and Otuke registered 1,714 and 1,506 cases, respectively.

Mr Eric Ntege, the programme officer at National Population Council attributes the low levels of teenage pregnancies to mass sensitization of masses about the dangers of teenage pregnancy.

“We as government commend the district for their efforts in controlling and lowering the high rate of teenage pregnancy as issues of teenage pregnancy are very alarming in controlling population growth and national development,” he said.

According to him, that is the reason why Alebtong district has been chosen to host this year’s world population day which is slated for 11th June 2023 at their Boma ground.

Mr Ntege noted that, every year, National Population Council carries out a country-wide survey to ascertain the district that has performed well in the reduction of teenage pregnancy and is awarded for their performance.

Mr Simon Odwor, the deputy head teacher of Aloi secondary school says the policy of not chasing students away from school over unpaid school fees has also helped to reduce teenage pregnancy cases in the district.

“We normally accept what they have and reach an agreement with the parents or guidance on when to pay or with bringing food items to supplement in reducing school fees payments,” he said.

He added that, if a girl is found pregnant at school, they are not sent away but rather talk to the parents who decide what to do next.