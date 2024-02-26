Police in North West Nile Region and Adjuman CPS are hunting for one of their own, ASP Moses Acaye, a police officer attached to Alebtong district as the officer in charge (OC), for allegedly shooting dead one Simon Omona, 24, in Lulayi village.

“A serious manhunt, for ASP Acaye Moses, a police officer attached to Alebtong districts as the OC station, for a revenge attack and murder by shooting of Omona Simon, a 24-year-old, peasant of Lulayi village, on the 20.02.2024 at around 11 am<” a police statement reads in part.

It is said that the OC left his station with a pistol and reported his presence at Appa police station to follow up the murder of his brother Emmanuel Opio, by a mob at Apaa trading centre, after one of the suspects was sighted by residents.

Upon reaching the trading center, he allegedly drew his pistol and shot at the victim, who was rushed to a nearby clinic from where he died.

“His actions constitute a gross abuse of police authority, for use of excessive force, which resulted into a senseless murder of Omona Simon,” police said in a Monday statement.